Tuesday, June 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in Key West, Florida who earns a living parking cars is now accused of drunkenly stealing a Mercedes-Benz from an impound lot early Friday morning.

48-year-old Kevin Jones, who is listed in jail records as a valet, was arrested for felony burglary, grand theft auto, and criminal damage over $1,000 along with misdemeanor DUI.

Jones reportedly took a cab to Arnold’s Towing on Stock Island, stiffed the driver, and jumped the fence to get to the impounded Mercedes-Benz, which had been towed recently for being parked illegally.

Police said Jones then drove the silver Mercedes-Benz through the lot’s locked gate, ramming through it, and then headed north on U.S. 1. On Friday, Jones was locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A car salesman at a League City auto dealership is suing his former co-worker and the dealership’s parent company after he claims he faced a number of abuses — including intentional flatulence and pinched nipples — for more than a year.

Brett Bland, who is filing the lawsuit against Jeremy Pratt and CT Motors, Inc., contends in the lawsuit that Pratt’s behavior included “constant taunting, inappropriate banter, and making extremely crass, vulgar and rude comments to or at the expense of (Bland),” creating a “sexually hostile environment” at work and on social media.

Among other things, Bland claims Pratt “reinforced dominance over his subordinates by regularly entering their enclosed offices, intentionally passing gas, and then laughing as they were forced to breathe soiled air.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A woman in China was stopped by police after being spotted driving on the highway in a slow-moving pink bumper car.

Footage recorded on a highway in Guiyang, Guizhou Province shows the woman driving a pink bumper car down the busy roadway while full-sized vehicles speed past her.

The woman was stopped by police and given a warning. Police said they confiscated the bumper car from the woman, who operates a bumper car business in the city.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

According to reports, a former Apple employee’s penchant for Victoria’s Secret merchandise led to her arrest and conviction in a $243,000 embezzlement scheme.

Authorities in New Jersey said 42-year-old Anna Branca was sentenced Friday to three years in a state prison. She had pleaded guilty in January to a second-degree theft by deception charge.

The former administrative assistant for Apple used a company credit card to make purchases at the lingerie retailer and at Gucci and Louis Vuitton shops. But it was the Victoria’s Secret purchases that Apple discovered first, leading to her undoing.

Branca, who was given an American Express card for making purchases related to her job, racked up $110,000 in retail spending. Director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice said, “Branca went on a lavish shopping spree at the expense of her employer, but ultimately she bought herself a state prison term.”