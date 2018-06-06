Charges announced for five people in death of special needs man found in concrete

The police chief in mid-Missouri’s Fulton, Steve Myers, says he’s glad to see criminal charges finally announced against five people over the death of Carl DeBrodie.

Court documents say DeBrodie was left neglected by people that worked at his Fulton group home for people with special needs. His body was found encased in concrete in a storage unit, months after he apparently died. Myers says he found no evidence of forced fighting though, before DeBrodie’s death.