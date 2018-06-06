Group says Missouri convicted murderer should be freed

A group of about 20 people gathered today outside of the Missouri Supreme Court to show support to man in prison for the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle. Marcellus Williams’ son, Marcellus Williams the second, says inconclusive DNA evidence should free his father.

Last August, former Governor Eric Greitens blocked Williams’ execution – hours before it was scheduled to happen and ordered a Board of Inquiry to consider whether Williams should be executed. Today’s group wants the board to make a decision on the case.