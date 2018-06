A building caught fire in Scott County yesterday on Highway 77 near to Thomas W. Kelley School.

It happened near to 8 o’clock.

The County Rural Fire department responded.



It happened near to a shed that had a vehicle and propane tanks inside it.

Scott City and Oran were called to the scene.

A trailer near to the school had caught fire.

Crews managed to contain the fire shortly after 9 o’clock