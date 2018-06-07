Former Cape Girardeau police officer pleads guilty to possessing child possession

A former Cape Girardeau police officer will be headed to federal prison for almost five years after he plead guilty to child pornography possession.

33-year-old Jason McDonald was sentenced yesterday to 57 months in prison, and he plead guilty back in March.

He served as an officer in the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 2009 to 2014.

The department began investigating him for the charge in 2014.

After obtaining a warrant to search his laptop, they discovered he’d been uploading the explicit material.

McDonald will be on supervised release for 10 years after he’s done with his sentence, and he’ll have to register as a sex offender.