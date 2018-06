I-55 was closed in a part of Perry County, but it reopened yesterday afternoon.

Two vehicles had been involved in a crash at the 124 mile marker.

The vehicle in front overturned after being rear-ended. It ran off the road and hit a rock bluff.

The driver, 74-year-old Edgar Weber, had to be taken by ambulance to St. Francis for minor injuries.

The other driver 58-year-old Randy Wilkinson was not injured.