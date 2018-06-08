Public Service Commission works to adjust Ameren rates

The Missouri Public Service Commission has opened a case to adjust the electric rates of Ameren Missouri under a provision of a recent senate bill that’s been signed into law.

It gives the commission the power to change the rates in light of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The law contains an emergency clause which allows the Commission only 90 days after its June 1, 2018 effective date to act on the granted authority.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers