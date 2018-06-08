Rep. Jason Smith says a new bill headed to U.S. Senate would protect farmers near Mississippi River

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Water Resources and Development Act, plus an amendment to the bill made by Representative Jason Smith.

His amendment is intended to help Missouri homes and farmland near to the Mississippi River.

It protects farmers when the Army Corps of Engineers damage levees by forcing the Corps to replace the levees in a timely fashion.

2011 saw historic flooding. At that time, the Army Corps detonated the Birds Point Levee. 130,000 acres of land in Southeast Missouri were flooded, destroying homes, farmland, and communities.

The bill passed the House Wednesday. It’s headed to the Senate next.