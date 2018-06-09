Trading Post – June 9
Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-979-0272
————-
Remote control model airplanes – $200 for all
Briggs & Stratton lawn mower motor – 14 hp – $100 – ph #: 573-275-9719
————-
Yard Sale – Concordia Lutheran Church – 836 Park Ave. – Sikeston
————-
16 in. tire – $30 – ph #: 573-270-9582
————-
Garage sale – 2515 Cobble Road Court – Cape – ph #: 314-704-7903
————-
Various lumber
Firewood
Used brick – 15 cents each
Kitchen cabinets – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
Buying: Elliptical exercise equipment – ph #: 573-204-6225
————-
Tile wet saw – $150 – ph #: 576-0030
————-
Rueger 22 pistol – $350 – ph #: 987-7755
————-
Buying: Used car – ph #: 573-380-2628
————-
Ford Ranger pickup – $2,850
Mandolin w/case – ph #: 573-238-5755
————-
‘07 Chevy Silverado – $13,300 – ph #: 450-2720
————-
Electronic test equipment – ph #: 334-2055
————-
Mushroom compost – $3 per bag
Plastic Mum pots – 50 cents each – ph #: 573-979-7754
————-
Adjustable slant exercise board – $20 – ph #: 573-450-1862
————-
Two trailer tires – $20 – ph #: 573-450-5312