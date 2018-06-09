Trading Post – June 9

Buying:  Vintage pocket watches – ph #:  573-270-0490

————-

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-979-0272

————-

Remote control model airplanes – $200 for all

Briggs & Stratton lawn mower motor – 14 hp – $100 – ph #: 573-275-9719

————-

Yard Sale – Concordia Lutheran Church – 836 Park Ave. – Sikeston

————-

16 in. tire – $30 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————-

Garage sale – 2515 Cobble Road Court – Cape – ph #: 314-704-7903

————-

Various lumber

Firewood

Used brick – 15 cents each

Kitchen cabinets – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Buying: Elliptical exercise equipment – ph #: 573-204-6225

————-

Tile wet saw – $150 – ph #: 576-0030

————-

Rueger 22 pistol – $350 – ph #: 987-7755

————-

Buying: Used car – ph #: 573-380-2628

————-

Ford Ranger pickup – $2,850

Mandolin w/case – ph #: 573-238-5755

————-

‘07 Chevy Silverado – $13,300 – ph #: 450-2720

————-

Electronic test equipment – ph #: 334-2055

————-

Mushroom compost – $3 per bag

Plastic Mum pots – 50 cents each – ph #: 573-979-7754

————-

Adjustable slant exercise board – $20 – ph #: 573-450-1862

————-

Two trailer tires – $20 – ph #: 573-450-5312

