America’s Got Talent Winner and Sikeston native Neal Boyd dies at age 42

America’s Got Talent winner, opera singer, and Sikeston native Neal Boyd passed away yesterday.

He was 42.

Boyd was a winner of the third season of the show. He produced his “My American Dream” album 2009, a year after he won.

He was going through health issues at the time, Scott County Corner Scott Amick said. Otherwise, there’s not much word on the cause of his death.

He passed in his hometown, at his mother’s house.

He has been called The Voice of Missouri by some for his performances at state events, even running for state House of Representatives in 2012.