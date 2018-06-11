Moberly Police issue Endangered Person Advisory

There’s been an Endangered Person Advisory issued by the Moberly Police Department.

42-year-old Lisa Ross went missing at the 503 South 5th St, Moberly MO at 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

A Gold Chrysler was involved. The direction they were traveling isn’t known.

55-year Stephen Thorp is considered a suspect at this time. He’s described as 5 foot 7, 180 pounds. He’s bald with brown eyes.

Ross has an order of protection against Stephen Thorp and may be with him. Thorp has been involved in several domestic incidents involving Ross, and is on probation for Murder 2nd Degree and armed criminal action.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346.