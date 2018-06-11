Monday, June 11th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a court filing, a Kentucky man found driving through the Sunshine State with a hatchet hidden in his car told police that he needed the weapon “for protection” from “scum bags in Florida.”

23-year-old Travis Byerly was arrested following a traffic stop last week in Clearwater. Byerly’s license was suspended in April due to a drunk driving conviction in Kentucky, where he lives in the city of Danville.

During the traffic stop, a Clearwater Police Department officer found a “concealed hatchet/axe shoved between the driver’s seat and the door, hidden from sight.” When asked about the weapon, Byerly referred to unnamed Florida scum bags.

Byerly was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license, both misdemeanors. He was freed from jail after a relative posted $400 bond.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man outed as the Brisbane, Australia “Poo Jogger” has resigned from his corporate role at a leading retirement village. 64-year-old Andrew Douglas Macintosh was a senior manager at one of Australia’s leading retirement village operators.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail, Mr. Macintosh was charged after allegedly defecating on a unit block pathway in Greenslopes while going about his morning run. The alleged deed was captured on camera by a fed-up resident.

Mr Macintosh was a national quality manager with Aveo and a member of Brisbane City Council’s Inclusive Board. Aveo confirmed Mr. Macintosh — a former director of the Retirement Village Association of Australia — had now resigned from the company.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A School District of Philadelphia teacher assigned to the Linc High School in North Philadelphia has been removed from the school pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations she took money in exchange for giving better grades.

The allegations against schoolteacher Amanda Richardson surfaced last week. School district officials immediately launched an investigation by the city’s inspector general and school police.

School District of Philadelphia Spokesperson Lee Whack said, “An investigation is ongoing, so as that takes place the teacher is not in the school. We will fully assess the matter and make a decision from there.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

East Hampton neighbors are angry with investment banker Marc Spilker and his wife, Diane, for allowing a wild party for their teenage daughter Carly that ended up with the arrest of one over-served guest.

19-year-old Conor Harkins was found unconscious on a neighbor’s lawn at 6:30 a.m. Saturday after he broke a front gate, then the front door, and left a trail of blood in the house. The current homeowners weren’t home at the time.

Medics revived Harkins, a student at Hamilton College, with Narcan, the drug used to combat opioid overdoses. Police charged him with two felonies, burglary and criminal mischief.