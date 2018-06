A party in Ledbetter ended in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl who’s been put on life support in a Paducah hospital.

19-year-old Tyler Jones of Ledbetter was arrested for first degree assault.

It was reported near to 8:30.

20-year-old Alexis Johnson from Paducah was arrested for hindering apprehension.

Both have been taken to the Johnson County jail.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 270-856-3721.