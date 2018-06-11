Two armed robbery suspects wanted in Cape Girardeau

Two suspects are wanted in an armed robbery investigation.

The incident happened Friday on Minnesota Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

The victim had been walking in an alley, when two men with a gun threatened them.

The person gave up his money, and after that, was hit by one of the suspects.

The suspects are two black men. On was wearing a white shirt with gray sweatpants, while the other wore a blue shirt with jean shorts and had a mustache and goatee.

The victim had only minor injuries.