A 15-year-old who was shot during a party over the weekend in Ledbetter was been pronounced Sunday.

The Kentucky State Police report they’re now seeking murder charges in the killing of Peyton Hurt.

Prosecutors are looking to change 19-year-old Tyler Jones’ 1st degree assault charge to murder when he’s arraigned.

The shooting happened Saturday night.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.