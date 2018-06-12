I-55 in Perry County closed yesterday after crash involving semi

I-55 in Perry County has been reopened after a crash caused it to close yesterday.

Two vehicles were involved and caused a rollover near to the 133-mile marker.

An air-vac crew had to respond to the scene after a distracted driver crashed his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado into the back of a semi-truck.

The crash happened at 2 o’clock that afternoon.

That driver, 48-year-old Andrew Tarry, is said to be seriously injured. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He was taken to Barnes Jewish hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

The semi received minor damaged.