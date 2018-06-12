Man beat to death in Butler County died of asphyxiation

Two parents accused of causing the death of an intoxicating man after beating him were arrested over the weekend.

We now know that 41-year-old Joe Girard was killed because his neck was broken in the incident. His larynx was fractured as well.

The two parents have said during the investigation their son told them a man had hit him, and they went both went off to find the man.

The father, 39-year-old Rickey Brunelle Holt, is said to have repeatedly struck Girard in the head.

The coroner reports Girard died of asphyxiation.