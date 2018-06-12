McCaskill says President Trump’s trade sanctions will hurt Missouri agriculture
New Republican Governor Mike Parson met with most of Missouri’s Congressional delegation at the state capitol yesterday. Afterward, Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill has sharp criticism for President Trump’s decision to impose trade sanctions against American allies. She said Missouri’s biggest industry, agriculture, would be hurt because those countries’ have announced they will retaliate.
Trump signed a diplomatic agreement overnight this morning with longtime western world adversary North Korea.