Missouri Congressmen respond to President Trump’s actions at G7 Summit

East-central Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is defending President Trump’s refusal to sign an agreement over the weekend with six other world leaders. At the state Capitol today in Jefferson City, Luetkemeyer tells reporters the non-binding policy deal, known as a communique, was signed by mostly socialist leaders.

Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill soft-pedaled her opposition to Trump’s move.

The other countries involved in the summit were France, the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada.