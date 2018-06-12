Probation worker sentenced for stealing from clients

The Southeast Missourian reports that a former private probation worker is going to spend five years of probation herself.

45-year-old Candi Ayers was an employee of Private Correctional Services. She pleaded guilty to stealing from clients.

Possible sentencings could have included a year in the county jail, between one and seven years in state prison, or up to $10,000.

Ayers is said to have stolen from 14 clients, at a total of $2,170.

It’s said she has paid restitution to her employer.