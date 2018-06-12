Sedalia angler hooks state-record goldeye

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Kerry Glenn of Sedalia became the most recent record-breaking angler in Missouri when he hooked a goldeye on Truman Lake using a rod and reel.

Glenn caught the fish on May 25. It weighed 2 pounds and 2 ounces. The record had formerly been just 2 pounds.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Glenn has won in the “pole and line” category.

Glenn was crappie fishing using minnow for bait when he caught the goldeye.