Southeast Missouri clerk admits to stealing at least $25K

IRONTON, Mo. (AP) — A former city clerk of a small southeast Missouri town has pleaded guilty to stealing at least $25,000.

Dana Mayberry is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9 after admitting last week to receiving stolen property. She was city clerk in Viburnum for 14 years before losing her re-election bid. The town’s mayor subsequently contacted law enforcement because accounting discrepancies were found and a state audit uncovered more than $100,000 in “potentially fraudulent activities.”

The audit said Mayberry would pocket cash utility payments and that she destroyed records and other evidence.

Viburnum has about 670 residents is about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said in a statement that officials who “violate the public’s trust and use their position to enrich themselves must be held accountable.”