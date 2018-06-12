Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents to meet today
Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents will be setting their budget for the 2019 fiscal year.
The meeting happens today at 1PM.
They also talk about a new possible Spanish for Health Professions Minor.
They’ll also consider appointments to the River Campus Board of Managers, and whether or not the Board will go into a closed session to talk about the status of some employees, their records and performance ratings.