Jackson authorities advise resident as city flushes water systems

The Southeast Missourian reports Jackson authorities are advising residents as the city prepares to flush their fire hydrant and water distribution system

The flushing began yesterday, and there’s no word on when it will be finished. It’s a yearly procedure meant to remove mineral sediment in pipes.

While the sediment isn’t harmful to people, the city recommends not washing clothes, letting water run from an outside faucet till it’s clear, and then running all the water out of the faucets indoors after you’ve removed the faucet screens.

You can learn more by visiting www.jacksonmo.org, or you can call the public works department at (573) 243-2300 or the fire department at (573) 243-1010.