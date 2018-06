A man accused of killing a student from Southern Illinois University—Carbondale was in court yesterday.

Gaege Bethune is said to have killed Pravin Varughese, who was found in the woods.

Yesterday was the beginning of the defense’s testimony.

Bethune testified as a witness. He’s said to have fought with Varughese in February.

He said he’d been drinking at the time. The event was said to have happened February 13. Varughese was found the 18th.