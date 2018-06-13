New possible case of Bourbon virus renews MO official’s call for more details

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick still wants information from the state Health Department about the number of Missourians who have tested positive for the Bourbon virus. His comment comes as a new possible case of the tick-borne illness has been reported in a St. Louis County adult. Fitzpatrick says he disagrees with the agency saying that releasing the requested details would violate health information laws.

The legislature has responded by proposing to reduce the agency’s funding by one-million dollars next fiscal year.