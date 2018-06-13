Southeast Missouri State University restructures colleges

Southeast Missouri State University has decided to restructure their colleges. It’s meant to help cut costs with which they’ve recently been struggling.

Their programs will be organized into five colleges starting August 1st.

They’re hoping to save over $600,000.

Those will be the College of Education, Health and Human Services; College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; Harrison College of Business and Computing; Holland College of Arts and Media; College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Former interim dean of the College of Science, Technology and Agriculture Tamela Randolph is Southeast’s new provost.