Gov. Parson visits Gordonville to talk about farmers, jobs, and new programs

Governor Mike Parson stressed the need to develop workforce and infrastructure during his visit to Gordonville yesterday at noon.

He met with local farm leaders at SEMO’s David M. Barton Agricultural Research Center in the event hosted by the Missouri Farm Bureau.

He talked about a number of other things at the visit, including bringing broadband to farmers and developing programs through the private sector to improve future farmers.

It was all a part of Parson’s listening tour, in which he has been touring the state in two days’ time. It’s been described as a way for the governor to here from Missourians about major issues to them.

He would visit Three Rivers College in Sikeston later that day.