Three related men arrested in Butler County for Blytheville killing

We now know more about the three men who are charged with murder after being arrested in Butler County.

They were wanted in Arkansas for a shooting that happened Monday in the city of Blytheville.

A total of five suspects have been rounded up in the case. The three that had been arrested Butler County had left the state while the other two were apprehended earlier.

Crews brought Israel Rocha, Antonio Rocha, and Randy Rocha into custody and are being held in the Butler County Jail.

Antonio and Randy are brothers, and Israel is their father.

They are charged with first degree murder, manslaughter, terroristic act, battery, and violent criminal behavior.

The Blytheville shooting happened at 7 Monday evening. Two people were injured and a third died.