Thursday, June 14th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Wisconsin man caused a scene at a movie theater after his wife allegedly put salt on their popcorn without his permission and angrily declared their marriage to be over. Police arrived at the theater in Brookfield, a town twelve miles west of Milwaukee, after reports of a domestic situation stemming from a snack purchase gone awry.

According to a police report, the wife purchased the popcorn herself and was instructed by her husband not to salt it. Having paid for it, she decided to do it anyway. The husband, salty in more ways than one, accused his wife of being “unfaithful” and doing “things” behind his back.

Police said the wife never felt threatened at any point, and only called the cops for assistance on how to handle the unpleasant situation. It is unclear whether divorce proceedings have begun.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A South Carolina man was arrested after a game of beer pong led to a shooting early Saturday morning. Summerville police said the incident began after 23-year-old Timothy Gainey dared a woman to kiss him and expose her breasts during a beer pong game.

It’s unclear if the unidentified woman went through with the dare. However, an unidentified 21-year-old man was reportedly seen consoling the woman when Gainey confronted him.

The argument between Gainey and the man appeared to head outside the South Carolina home when Gainey reportedly pounded on his car window. The man tried to drive off, but a car attempted to block his exit.

Shots were fired and a vehicle chase ensued. The unidentified man reportedly returned fire at the car chasing him before driving into a ditch. He reportedly fled the vehicle. Gainey was identified as one of the people in the other car that opened fire. He was charged with attempted murder.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A woman in Canada reportedly called police Monday night after her pizza was taking too long to prepare. Ontario Provincial Police were called to a restaurant in Elgin around 10:00 p.m. by a 32-year-old “hangry” woman who complained, along with her 10-year-old son, that their pizza wasn’t made in a timely manner.

A police constable told the news outlet that authorities warned the woman about how to properly use the 9-1-1 system for emergencies. “It’s for emergency situations in need of police, fire, or ambulance,” Constable Sandra Barr said. “It’s not for pizza calls.” Police said there was no evidence to suggest that she consumed alcohol prior to dialing 9-1-1.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.

Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai’ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.

Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window.

Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers’ arms, and was arrested after a brief struggle. Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.