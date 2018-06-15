Cape Girardeau firefighter injured when putting out basement fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to 44 North Henderson street yesterday after it was reported a house was smoking.

It was discovered there was a fire in the basement of the home, and crews discovered billows of black smoke coming from the house when they forced their way in.

It was at first believed that someone might be in the house, but it was confirmed they weren’t in the house.

A firefighter was hit in the head and injured by falling debris. He had to be taken to be hospitalized.

The fire department was on the scene for near to an hour.