Crews in Union County worked up till at least 10 o’clock last night trying to reopen parts of I-57 after two semi-trucks crashed.

It happened near mile post 33. Two other vehicles crashed near milepost 34 shortly after.

The semi’s were engulfed in fire. There hasn’t been any word on the conditions of the drivers.

Some lanes had to be backed up for several miles.

No information on what caused the wreck has been released.