Friday, June 15th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Vandals in Grafton, Wisconsin, who spray painted the term “Hitler Bridge” on an overpass but spelled it wrong.

A jogger alerted authorities after noticing the terms “Hitler Hail” and “Hitler Bridge” which was spelled B-R-I-G-D-E.”

He alerted park officials who notified police and began a search.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Rachel Elizabeth Tyler, 34, who was arrested for skimming customer’s credit card information in her first day on the job at an Oklahoma restaurant.

A manager at the Twin Peaks restaurant notified police after he saw Tyler installing a skimmer on the credit card machine and repeatedly checking it to copy credit card information.

Police believe she stole data from 5 to 6 cards before they caught her.

She was arrested and her bond was set at $2,000.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Nathan Martin 38, and Bruce Steffenhagen, 56, who were arrested in Florida after making a bomb to get tenants to move out of a rental property.

Martin reportedly told Steffenhagen that tenants were refusing to leave the garage he rented to them at which point his friend suggested making a series of homemade acid bombs that would set off noise and scare them away.

Police were called after a neighbor heard a series of explosions that resulted in a large fire that damaged two houses.

Steffenhagen was caught hiding in a neighbor’s backyard and quickly gave up Martin.

They were both charged with projecting explosives and are being held on $15,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Henry George Weaver, who was arrested in Pennsylvania for defecating on another man during a road rage incident.

Police in New Tripoli say Weaver was driving to a doctor’s appointment when a man cut in front of him at which point they got out of their cars and began arguing.

Weaver says the argument upset his irritable bowel syndrome and he had no choice but to go then and there so he attempted to go on the other man.

The driver got back in his vehicle and drove off but Weaver received a court citation when police arrived.