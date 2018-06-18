Missouri Senator Roy Blunt Discusses Tax Cut and Labor Shortage Concerns

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the United States is in a “dynamic moment” in our economy. Blunt, who serves on the Senate Commerce Committee, says the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017” has allowed numerous Missouri companies to reinvest in their workforce with bonuses and higher wages:

Blunt spoke at a recent business roundtable in Jefferson City. While he voted for the bill, Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill voted against it. McCaskill has said that the pharmaceutical industry took a 50-billion dollar windfall from the bill, and didn’t lower the price of prescription drugs.