Monday, June 18th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest report, a man concerned that he had been conned by a methamphetamine dealer contacted Florida police and asked them to test his drugs and “press charges” against the dealer if he had “been given the wrong narcotics.”

49-year-old Douglas Peter Kelly called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and told a deputy that he had a “violent reaction” after smoking what he thought was “speed.” Kelly told cops that he believed that the drug in question was actually Flakka, the notorious synthetic stimulant.

After speaking with cops, Kelly drove to the sheriff’s office “because he wished to have the illegal narcotics tested.” Kelly subsequently provided cops with a piece of aluminum foil that contained a “clear, crystal-like substance.”

A field test of the substance provided by Kelly resulted in a “positive reaction for the presence of methamphetamine.” While perhaps relieved that his dealer was not cheating him, Kelly’s mood likely changed when police arrested him on a felony narcotics possession charge.

AND THEN THERE’S……

In Des Moines, Iowa, a volunteer firefighter has resigned after being accused of driving a fire engine drunk. Police say Jeffery Feaster was charged with operating while under the influence on June 6th.

Officers say he was responding to a 9-1-1 call when police on the scene said he smelled like alcohol and was slurring his speech. Feaster’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

There are no rules preventing firefighters from drinking before the start of their shift. The Iowa Firefighter’s Association says both volunteer and paid firefighters are encouraged to not respond to a call if they are impaired or feel they won’t be able to perform their duties.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Four Union County, Kentucky residents have been accused of breaking into a woman’s house, smoking marijuana, baking a cake, and stealing a pair of shoes.

The Morganfield Police Department says a resident came home from work to find 19-year-old Jeremiah Garib, 20-year-old Xavion R. Elkins, and two juveniles running out of her house.

Police said after looking around the house, the owner discovered that she’d interrupted a party of sorts with cake, ice cream, and marijuana. Garib also allegedly left his shirt and loafers behind, but had taken the time to grab a pair of the resident’s son’s shoes.

When Garib allegedly left the house, he went to a local business called Theramax on North Court Street. There he hid some marijuana that had been “packaged for sale” in a trash can. The two were arrested and face charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Hoboken, New Jersey police have apprehended a Bayonne man who allegedly tried to rob the tellers at Investors Bank on River Street last week. The robbery attempt ended in failure when the would-be robber discovered that none of the teller drawers had any money in them.

Bank personnel told police that the suspect entered the building and gave tellers a note that contained different denominations of cash. “Give me that money!” he allegedly demanded. That was when the bank tellers gave him a harsh truth: they already stored the day’s money away and there was no cash in their respective drawers.

The man climbed onto the counter to see for himself, then fled the scene with no proceeds after confirming there was no cash. Once he was gone, bank personnel called police. The police eventually arrested 54-year-old Edward Dempsey without incident.