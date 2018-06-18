Southeast Missouri church celebrates 150 years
St. Johns Lutheran Church in southeast Missouri’s Pocahontas celebrated its 150th anniversary yesterday. The building was packed in commemoration of a feat not many churches can say they have accomplished. St. Johns member Jary Reppen describes the various structures that have housed the congregation over the years.
German and Austrian settlers first settled in the area in the mid-1800s, and shortly thereafter, a congregation was started, and the church was built.