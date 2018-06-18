Southeast Missouri State University’s President Vargas given new contract

Southeast Missouri State University’s president has been given a new three year contract by the Board of Regents.

President Carlos Vargas’ new contract will run from July 1st of this year to June 30th, 2021.

Vargas’ salary of $278,000 and annuity of $30,000 will remain the same under the new contract.

The Board voted to offer the contract early last week.

Board president Donald LaFerla praised Vargas, saying that Southeast has retained more students in fall of 2017 and had more graduates than any other time since Southeast started tracking the data.