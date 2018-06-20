Wednesday, June 20th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A thief usually comes armed with a high-speed getaway car to leave the scene of the crime, but police said a suspect in Knoxville, Tennessee used a lawnmower for his getaway.

Knoxville police said Benny Vaughn broke into a woman’s shed to steal the mower, which is worth about $1,800. The woman said Vaughn cut open her shed, causing hundreds of dollars in damage. She said he crawled inside and busted the doors open to get the mower out.

Vaugh then used the John Deere as his getaway car. The woman’s neighbor trailed the suspect several miles down the street while taking pictures. The lawnmower can even be seen with a flat tire. Vaughn was arrested and police say he also faces a list of crimes from theft to assault, some of them dating back to 1992.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man is in jail after authorities said he threw a samurai sword at deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call. Brevard County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a 911 call Wednesday from a woman who said her son was threatening her with a pair of swords.

Florida Today reports when deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Geoffrey Crane holding the samurai swords and he refused to put them down. Investigators say Crane then threw one of the swords at the deputies.

A stun gun was used to subdue Crane, who had a blood alcohol content of .36. The legal limit to drive is .08. Crane faces several charges, including domestic abuse and aggravated assault on a law enforcement office.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A New York customer will never rhapsodize about the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Queens — especially after he noticed his receipt, which instructed the cook to “please spit” in his burger.

Curtis Mays said the sickening receipt he got from his waitress on Father’s Day caught his attention after his order got mixed up. “I ate my burger already, I felt like I was gonna throw up,” he told WABC.

Mays was eating at the restaurant with his daughter and granddaughter. When he looked at his receipt he noticed that the order for his burger included “Cheddar … Well Done … Toast … Bread … Please Spit In It Too.”

Mays said the manager fired the waitress immediately, and he was given a refund. The manager told WABC it was unlikely the cook followed the instructions on the order. Nevertheless, he said the note on the receipt was unacceptable.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An Alabama man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center after getting pulled over in Slaton, Texas with nearly five pounds of methamphetamine. Andrew Doyal Pugh was arrested by DPS troopers last week, riding his motorcycle along Highway 84.

The trooper searched Pugh’s motorcycle and found the drugs, along with THC wax and a loaded handgun. Pugh said he was returning to his home in Montgomery, Alabama from Arizona.

He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday night on bonds totaling more than $300,000.