Man wanted in four counties arrested in Cape Girardeau County

A Cape Girardeau man wanted in four counties was arrested by officers yesterday.

30-year-old Dustin Wondrick was said to have been fleeing authority for some time.

He was arrested by Cape Girardeau County, but was also wanted in Perry County, Scott County, and Ste. Genevieve County.

In Cape Girardeau, he’d violated probation by possessing a controlled substance and also committed forgery.

Elsewhere he’s wanted for not appearing in court on drug charges, tampering with a vehicle, stealing, and burglary.

He’s being held on $26,000 bond.