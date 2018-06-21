Missouri Department of Agriculture reminds Missouri farmers and pesticide applicators of Dicamba cutoff dates

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is reminding all farmers and pesticide users across Missouri that using ENGENIA, FEXAPAN and XTENDIMAX must stop when Soybeans reach the first reproductive growth stage, Wind is blowing in the direction of neighboring sensitive crops, or Spraying cut-off dates have passed.

The Missouri 24c labels for ENGENIA, FEXAPAN and XTENDIMAX prohibit the use of these three products after June 10, 2018, in Southeast Missouri and after July 15, 2018, in all remaining Missouri counties. The local counties are Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, Butler, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, and Stoddard.

For more information, go to Agriculture.Mo.Gov/dicamba.