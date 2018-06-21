Missouri’s new lieutenant governor defends his appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s new lieutenant governor says the state’s constitution supports his appointment.

Mike Kehoe said Wednesday that he wouldn’t have accepted the job if he didn’t believe the office could be filled by a governor’s appointment, but he said the courts will have the final say.

The Missouri Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Monday to block Kehoe’s appointment just hours after Gov. Mike Parson appointed the former Senate Majority Floor Leader to the executive branch’s No. 2 position. Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.

Missouri’s constitution and law aren’t clear on how to fill a lieutenant governor vacancy.

Parson left the position when he replaced former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned June 1.

Kehoe says he plans to use the position to focus on Missouri’s infrastructure needs, among other issues.