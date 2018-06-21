SEMO Electric Cooperative brings internet to local customers with new fiber optic network

SEMO Electric Cooperative is working to bring internet to more people throughout the area by introducing GoSEMO Fiber, a new fiber optic cable network.

It’s a $40 million project that’s going to be completed in five phases.

They started installing the tech in Advance this month, and they’re currently building in Bloomfield.

They started building the network back in August in places, including the city of Miner.

The board of directors for SEMO Electric approved the project a year ago.

They have near to two dozen customers installed in Scott County.

A basic 100 megabit plan costs $50 a month for personal use. It’s $80 a month for businesses.