State agency issues permit for proposed mid-Missouri cattle feeding operation

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued an operating permit for Pipestone Veterinary Clinic’s plans to build a 7,000-sow concentrated animal feeding operation in mid-Missouri’s Clarksburg. Missouri Pork Association Executive Director Don Nikodim (NICK-a-dum) says the operation would bring jobs and a tax base.

Pipestone plans to create 17 full-time positions, plus some part-time jobs. Opponents are concerned about the number of hogs in one location and water contamination.