Endangered Person Advisory issued and cancelled this morning for 2-year-old Rolla boy

An Endangered Person Advisory was both issued and cancelled by the Rolla Police Department in a couple of short hours this morning.

2-year-old Adrien Miller has been found safe. He went missing yesterday evening at 5:30.

The child’s parent had lent a vehicle to a woman involved so she could go to the store. The child was in the car.

The suspect did not return home immediately and was thought to possibly be on drugs.

Police reported at 4 this morning they had found Adrien, and he was in police care.