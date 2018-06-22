Iron County felon sentenced to six years in prison for possessing firearm

An Iron County man has been sentenced to over 6 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

47-year-old Ozie Golden admitted to owning an ACP pistol during his plea back on March 19.

He had owned the Llama pistol back in May 2016.

A witness said Golden tried to sell him the pistol.

He had formerly been convicted of Domestic assault, burglary, and driving while intoxicated.

He was sentenced Monday.

The case was investigated by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.