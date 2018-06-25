Missouri State Highway Patrol in Poplar Bluff announces July effort to reduce impaired driving

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop E in Poplar Bluff has announced that they will be working to tackle impaired driving during July.

It will take the form of two operations that will happen during the month.

The exact dates have not been announced. The Highway Patrol will be coordinating with local law enforcement to take a stand against driving under the influence.

They’d like to remind everyone the only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens.

Always wear seatbelts and have your kids in their child restraints.