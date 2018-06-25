Monday, June 25th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A would be, Pennsylvania car thief, whose inability to make a three point turn forced him to quit the mission.

Police in Bensalem say a man climbed into an unlocked pickup truck and attempted to drive off, however he got stuck between cars when he attempted to turn the vehicle around.

After several attempts that lead to him hitting multiple parked cars the man got out and fled on foot.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and police are looking for the man.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Barry O’Pay 35, who was arrested for burglary after his smelly armpits identified him.

A London man spotted O’Pay and two friends sitting outside his home one morning and was choked by the smell as he passed them.

When that same man returned home from work that night to find that his apartment had been burglarized, he was overcome by the same smell he’d encountered earlier that morning.

Thinking fast, he called a video game store to see if any of his missing electronics had been sold and sure enough, he found a clerk who encountered the same smell and was ultimately able to identify O’Pay in a lineup.

He was arrested by British police later that day.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Shamon West, 21, who was arrested at an Arkansas restaurant after he tried to pay for a meal with his waitresses’ stolen credit card.

West had just finished a meal but when he attempted to pay the bill the waitress immediately recognized her own credit card, which had been stolen when her car was burglarized the previous day.

A manager called police, who searched West and found other stolen items in his possession from previous break ins.

He was arrested at the scene on charges of forgery and theft.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Two men in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, who are wanted by police after they dumped an alligator inside a WaWA.

Bradenton Police say two men dropped a three foot, living alligator inside the convenience store at 2:30 am on Friday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sent a trapper to retrieve the gator, but the men were able to get away.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.