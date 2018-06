The Southeast Missourian reports that Stooges Restaurant of Jackson has been sold.

The building that had been owned for 17 years by Ron Cook is now in the possession of Rodney Barnes, a former Jackson police officer.

Barnes has said he’ll maintain Stooges’ place in Jackson dining.

He wants to keep up the food quality and the live music that’s played in the restaurant.

Barnes is a retired Jackson police force captain.

He served for 21 years.