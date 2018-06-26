Democratic leader wants interim committee to continue investigation of Greitens

The Missouri House Minority Leader wants an interim committee to continue an investigation into former Republican Governor Eric Greitens. Democrat Gail McCann Beatty of Kansas City made the comment to Missourinet after the chairman of a special committee said Monday it would not be moving forward with its probe after Greitens resigned from office.

Despite his announcement that the committee was through with its investigation, Republican Representative Jay Barnes of Jefferson City said Greitens was likely guilty of multiple crimes.