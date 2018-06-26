Governor Parson returns to southeast Missouri

Governor Mike Parson will be returning to our area today.

Parson will be talking about his priorities in the government and the goals the General Assembly has met.

He’ll be making a stop in Farmington at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

His next stop will be at the Arcadia Valley Career Technology Center in the city of Ironton.

Afterwards, he’s going to Sikeston, where he’ll be at Mission Missouri, followed by a trip to Agrium Advanced Technologies in Marston.